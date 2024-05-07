Helping Special Forces filter out the data noise

SOF WEEK 2024 – TAMPA, Florida. Engineers at Primer AI are showcasing their artificial intelligence (AI) tools for analyzing publicly and privately available information at SOF Week 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center. “Our focus is to build tools for Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators and analysts to make sense of data and filter out the noise in real-time,” says Sean Moriarty, CEO, Primer AI.

“We live in an age of misinformation and disinformation,” Moriarty says. Adversaries are leveraging these techniques more and more, so shifting through what is real and what is not is critical.

Primer AI’s two critical tools are Command and Delta, says Leonard Law, Chief Product Officer for Primer AI. Command takes massive amount of publicly available data from sources such as social media and news reports, while Delta takes in more privately held data. In other words, Command looks at external data and Delta enables you to analyze data on your own internal network.

SOF applications often combine the capabilities of both tools for comprehensive situational awareness.

Primer AI focuses on four key areas:

Knowledge discovery: Avoiding missed insights within data

Situational awareness: Making sense of dynamic situations

Narrative intelligence: Tracking adversarial narratives and intent

Intelligence cycle: Going deeper and providing timely intelligence

To learn more about how Primer AI is doing that stop by booth 4107 at SOF Week 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center or visit www.primer.ai.