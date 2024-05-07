Military Embedded Systems

Helping Special Forces filter out the data noise

News

May 07, 2024

SOF WEEK 2024 – TAMPA, Florida. Engineers at Primer AI are showcasing their artificial intelligence (AI) tools for analyzing publicly and privately available information at SOF Week 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center. “Our focus is to build tools for Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators and analysts to make sense of data and filter out the noise in real-time,” says Sean Moriarty, CEO, Primer AI.

“We live in an age of misinformation and disinformation,” Moriarty says. Adversaries are leveraging these techniques more and more, so shifting through what is real and what is not is critical.

Primer AI’s two critical tools are Command and Delta, says Leonard Law, Chief Product Officer for Primer AI. Command takes massive amount of publicly available data from sources such as social media and news reports, while Delta takes in more privately held data. In other words, Command looks at external data and Delta enables you to analyze data on your own internal network.

SOF applications often combine the capabilities of both tools for comprehensive situational awareness.

Primer AI focuses on four key areas:

  • Knowledge discovery: Avoiding missed insights within data
  • Situational awareness: Making sense of dynamic situations
  • Narrative intelligence: Tracking adversarial narratives and intent
  • Intelligence cycle: Going deeper and providing timely intelligence

To learn more about how Primer AI is doing that stop by booth 4107 at SOF Week 2024 at the Tampa Convention Center or visit www.primer.ai.

 

Featured Companies

Primer AI

Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms