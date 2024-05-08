Mobile command center Raven showcased by GDIT at SOF Week

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. A mobile command center designed to allow analysts to digest and disseminate tactical intelligence was showcased by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) at SOF Week.

The Raven operates as a mobile command hub, equipped with the capacity to process and analyze data in real-time, directly at the edge of operations, the company says. Within the command center are screens and software that allow an analyst to, for example, ask for information about a specific individual through a chat function similar to Chat GPT. Artificial intelligence looks through the data to find this information and can provide things such as the last known whereabouts or surveillance imagery.

The Raven has one petabyte of storage capacity, and the company says it can handle more than a thousand images per second while supporting up to 500 simultaneous 5G connections. It includes three dedicated GeoINT workstations.

Raven is part of GDIT’s DeepSky environment, which has an open-architecture framework and therefore can be customized to meet the specific IT needs of various missions, from data centers to tactical edges, the company says.