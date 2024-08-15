Military Embedded Systems

NGA analytics systems to be managed by Leidos

News

August 15, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won an $86.4 million contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to oversee the lifecycle management of existing and emerging analytics systems, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, known as Chinook, is a single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement that spans five years, if all task orders are fulfilled. Under this contract, Leidos will provide software development, systems engineering, integration, and operations and sustainment services for several key systems, including the Commercial-Joint Mapping Tool Kit and the Tearline open-source intelligence system, the statement reads.

Leidos will employ DevSecOps software development practices and Zero Trust cybersecurity methodologies to ensure the continuous improvement and security of these systems, the company says.

