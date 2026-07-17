C-390 military transport aircraft delivered to Czech Air Force

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Officials post in front of C-390 (via Embraer)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic. Embraer delivered the first C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft to the Czech Air Force 20 months after the acquisition agreement was signed, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft was handed over during a ceremony at Prague Kbely Air Base and is intended to support Czech national missions and North Atlantic Treaty Organization operations, the statement reads.

The C-390 can carry as much as 26 tons of cargo and is designed for missions including troop and equipment transport, personnel and cargo airdrops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian support, the company says. The aircraft can also operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

When equipped with removable air-to-air refueling systems, the C-390 can function as either a tanker or a receiver aircraft, according to the statement.

The Czech Republic is among several countries that have selected the platform, including Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Uzbekistan, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, and Lithuania, Embraer states.

Czech companies have also participated in the aircraft program and are expected to remain involved as additional C-390 aircraft are produced, the statement adds.