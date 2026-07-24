Managing the flow of information from satellites

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Information is crucial to every function of every modern military. Knowing more and being able to act on that knowledge faster than your enemy is a real advantage. This truism is why military commanders are concerned with getting their hands on as much usable data as possible. Much of this data, in the modern world, is gathered by satellites. In Ukraine, commercial satellite imagery is now being sent directly to commanders to shorten the distance between sensor and shooter. In other words, the time it takes for data to be gathered, processed, distributed, and used, has been compressed.

The key word here is usable: In the past, when there far fewer satellites in orbit, military forces’ main obstacle was just collecting the data. Now, however, with developments in the sophistication of sensors and the proliferation of Earth-observation and synthetic-aperture radar satellites, data is abundant. The main concern at the moment is translating that raw data into action.

The value of satellite data, therefore, is determined more and more by how quickly data can be moved – from satellite to satellite, from satellite to the ground, and from the ground to the people that need it. Technologies that increase the rate of data transmission, bring down latency, and keep going in contested environments are highly prized. What the news from Ukraine makes clear is that these technologies are commercially mature and are now available from private companies that have found ways to develop and scale such technologies.

Governments are now compelled to take a fresh look at their satellite infrastructures. The quality of the data gathered rests almost wholly on the speed at which it flows. There are, of course, exceptions: Human judgment must sometimes take precedence over speed, as when the decision at issue is morally complex. But most of the time, speed will take precedence. If, for example, Ukrainian forces are told of an imminent Russian attack the moment that attack is being planned, lives will be saved. If it takes hours or days for that data to arrive, the outcome will be very different.

A secondary but nonetheless important point to make here is that improving one part of the whole system of data transmission improves the other parts. Put more simply: If the rapid and secure flow of data can be guaranteed, the satellite operators upstream will be inclined to enhance their technology and gather more and better data – something that seems superfluous when you can’t be sure your data will be used. It follows: Investing in the ground segment can strengthen every other link in the chain.

In the cultural imagination, space still evokes dramatic rocket launches and impressive spacecraft drifting serenely against the immensity of the cosmos beyond. It’s no surprise that satellites draw attention. But the decisive advantage, at least in terms of information advantage, lies in the less glamorous architecture beneath and between them. If a sensor detects enemy movement on the ground, then that is useful – but only if what it sees can be trusted, sent, fused with other sources, and put into the hands of someone with the power to act on it. Otherwise the satellite has produced only raw data, not information.

The lesson here for governments is that investment in space cannot be judged by the most visible or impressive-looking parts of the system. New satellites matter, naturally, but so do ground stations, secure networks, data standards, cloud infrastructure, and the software that turns data-gathering into usability. These all determine whether a space system is a real military asset or something that only resembles one. And this question will perhaps require a more fundamental change in mindset.

Defense procurement, as has been widely discussed, has long favored large, slow programs developed over many years. Ukraine shows us that the real difference-makers in war are now built commercially, improved continuously, and delivered to the field at speed. There are promising signs in Europe and elsewhere that this point is now better understood. It’s a lesson that, in these dangerous times, can’t be learned quickly enough.

Dr. Jean-François Morizur is CEO of Cailabs.