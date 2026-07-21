Cessna Skyhawk training aircraft ordered by Egyptian Aviation Academy

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Cessna Skyhawk 172 via Textron

FARNBOROUGH, England. The Egyptian Aviation Academy ordered 10 Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft to modernize its pilot-training fleet, with deliveries planned through 2027, Textron Aviation announced in a statement.

Ariegsa Manufacturing will serve as the prime contractor for the sale, the statement reads.

The aircraft will join an Egyptian Aviation Academy (EAA) fleet that includes Cessna Citation Mustang and Skyhawk aircraft as well as Beechcraft Baron and Bonanza models, the company says. The academy plans to use the new aircraft for civil and commercial pilot instruction across the Middle East and Africa, according to the statement.

The four-seat, single-engine Skyhawk includes Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, wireless connectivity, an angle-of-attack display system, and a McCauley aluminum fixed-pitch propeller, Textron Aviation states.

Cessna has delivered more than 45,000 Skyhawk aircraft since the model first flew in 1955, the company says.

Founded in 1932 and based in 6th of October City, Egypt, EAA is government-owned and is recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a regional training center, the statement adds.