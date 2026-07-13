Integrated training system set for British armed forces

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Omnia LONDON. A Raytheon-led consortium of partners -- called Omnia Training -- reports that it won a 2 billion pound ($2.7 billion) contract from the U.K. defense ministry to serve as the British army's strategic training partner and deliver the British army's Collective Training Service (ACTS).

The consortium -- including Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK, and Skyral and led by Raytheon UK -- signed a 15-year contract, which calls for the group to provide soldiers with an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system that combines virtual, synthetic, and data-driven environments. The aim, say officials, is to upgrade traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex, modern warfare, enabling training whenever and wherever required.

"We launched Omnia Training over three years ago to deliver cutting-edge training systems to help the British Army effectively prepare for operations," said James Gray, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Raytheon UK. "Our U.K.‑based team of innovators, engineers and experts will give soldiers and commanders a new level of training realism and set an example for effective collaboration between the army and industry".

The Omnia team is tasked with making greater use of synthetic technologies, advanced analytics, and next-generation training platforms to prepare soldiers for warfighting through realistic, integrated, immersive, and adversarial collective training.

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