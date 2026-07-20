Combat aircraft engine demonstrator moves toward ground testing

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GCAP concept via Rolls-Royce

LONDON, England. Avio Aero, IHI Corporation, and Rolls-Royce have completed a series of design reviews that move the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) engine demonstrator closer to ground testing, the company announced in a statement.

The reviews support final approval of the centerline engine demonstrator design, while manufacturing of engine components continues, the statement reads. The companies have completed more than 100 subscale component tests as part of the development effort.

Ground testing will collect data intended to guide development of the power and propulsion system for the future GCAP combat aircraft, the company says. The demonstrator will also be used to evaluate the engine’s integrated architecture, development tools, manufacturing processes, and engineering methods before work proceeds on the operational system, the statement adds.

The propulsion system is being designed to provide thrust while managing electrical power and thermal loads associated with aircraft sensors and weapon systems, according to the company.