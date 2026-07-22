Avionics suite and autopilot to modernize Portuguese UH-60L helicopters

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Black Hawk helicopter via Moog MINERAL WELLS, Texas. The Portuguese Army selected an avionics suite and four-axis autopilot from Moog for the modernization of its UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter fleet, the company announced in a statement.

Sahar Group will deliver the upgraded aircraft through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency Aviation Support Office, with deliveries expected to begin in fall 2026 and continue through 2028, the statement reads.

The modernization will include Moog’s Genesys Avionics Suite and GRC 4000 autopilot, which integrate navigation, communications, flight-management and cockpit-display functions, the company says.

The avionics package includes synthetic vision, hover-hold capability, a Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System, Traffic Collision Avoidance System functionality and Automatic Dependent Surveillance--Broadcast and Flight Information Services--Broadcast weather data, according to the statement.

Moog states that the installation will replace legacy gyroscopes and add electronic engine indications and crew-alerting functions. The four-axis autopilot is approved for instrument flight rules operations and is intended to reduce pilot workload, the company says.

The upgraded helicopters will support tactical, transport and search-and-rescue missions, according to Moog.