Supercomputing platform from Penguin Computing installed at DoD site

News

April 27, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Stock graphic: Image by svstudioart/Freepik

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. The U.S. Navy Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (Navy DSRC) has announced the installation of a supercomputer -- dubbed Nautilus -- as part of the DoD's High-Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP).
 

According to the Navy's announcement, Nautilus is a Penguin TrueHPC supercomputer with a peak performance of 8.2 petaFLOPS; 176,128 compute cores;, 382 Tbytes of memory; and 26 petabytes of storage. 

The Navy -- which uses HPC in projects including those in the arenas of climate, weather, and ocean modeling; computational fluid dynamics; and computational chemistry -- says that using specialized HPC systems on complex applications to predict  the behavior of engineered systems in complex environments and analyze patterns in physical systems, enabling scientific discoveries and improvements in warfighting capabilities in a faster and more efficient manner. 

The HPCMP and the Navy DSRC previously stated that one mission is to continuously modernize supercomputing systems, which will enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage in a fast-changing technological landscape.

