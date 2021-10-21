Military Embedded Systems

Synthetic Aperture Radar data to be integrated into Army payload lab

October 21, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Capella Space, an information services company that provides an operational Earth observation data service, announced it has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC).

Through this agreement, Capella Space will integrate its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data into the U.S. Army's Payload Development Lab with the intent to explore this and other space-based technology concepts within both simulated and test environments. 

Capella's SAR data is designed to collect high-quality imagery securely. Capella's SAR systems are engineered to image in most weather, day or night, and capture amplitude and phase history data, enabling the extraction of valuable intelligence, such as material  properties, moisture, elevation, and small changes and movements.

According to the company, various U.S. Department of Defense agencies have shown interest in using Capella's SAR imagery for a variety of purposes, including national security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure and transportation monitoring, and reliable monitoring for indications and warnings of potential natural and security threats.

 

