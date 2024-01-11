Military Embedded Systems

Virtual- and augmented-reality training contract signed between U.S. Space Force and Microsoft

News

January 11, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Virtual- and augmented-reality training contract signed between U.S. Space Force and Microsoft
U.S. Space Force photo/Capt. Calvin Suratos

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Space Force signed a deal with Microsoft worth $19.8 million under which the tech giant will develop a virtual and mixed-reality training environment for Space Force personnel.  

According to reporting from Microsoft, the one-year contract calls for the company to continue work on an augmented-reality space (AR) simulation tool -- called the Integrated, Immersive, Intelligent Environment (I3E) -- that Microsoft started developing last year for the Space Systems Command in Los Angeles.

The system uses Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, Azure cloud platform, and a mesh framework for sharing AR experiences, which will enable users to see and manipulate interactive models of space with accurately scaled orbital objects. The latest I3E agreement gives Space Force personnel access to physics-based satellite behavior modeling, intelligence analysis tools, and wargaming in a space environment, stated Col. Richard Kniseley, senior materiel leader for the Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office.

Steve Kitay, senior director of Azure Space, said that the capability will ultimately be accessible enterprise-wide to Space Force personnel anywhere in the world through a virtual desktop solution.

Featured Companies

U.S. Space Force

Microsoft

15010 NE 36th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Test
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms