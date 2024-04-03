AI-enabled rugged 360-degree video part from OSS gets U.S. Army order

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Santiago Lepper ESCONDIDO, Calif. Rugged high-performance computing supplier One Stop Systems (OSS) recently received a new purchase order from the U.S. Army to design and manufacture an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled video concentrator intended for use on U.S. Army land vehicles such as the Stryker, Bradley, and Abrams combat vehicles.

According to the company's announcement, the vehicle visualization system uses OSS PCIe Gen 4 switch fabric technology and the same Arm CPU and GPU platform for autonomous machines and embedded applications as its current system, with the addition that the latest Arm/GPU system-on-modules now comprise everything from the sensor to the vehicle crew, including the sensor compute, low latency switching, crew compute, and high-resolution display workloads. OSS asserts that the new system will rapidly ingest and process large amounts of video information including Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL2) or other High Efficiency Video Coding (H.265) compressed camera data, which then will be disseminated throughout the vehicle to the crew computers over PCI Express at up to six times greater speed and 800 times lower latency than traditional Ethernet networking.



While the company says that the video concentrator will be used at first by the U.S. Army for the 360-degree visualization system, it can be used for a variety of other AI applications that leverage sensor fusion, including threat detection, friend or foe identification, and natural-language processing for crew assist.



OSS says that it will work closely with the U.S. Army to deliver prototypes of the new system during 2024, with the new system projected to move to vehicle application and fielding upon successful completion and testing of the system in 2025.

