AI-based UAS detection solution signs SBIR Phase 1 contract with AFWERX

News

August 10, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy ZEGS website

 

PHILADELPHIA. Artificial intelligence (AI) software provider ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) was chosen by the Air Force Research Lab's AFWERX directorate to fulfill a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract focused on threat detection using indoor/confined-space uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) for U.S. Air Force users. 

Under the terms of the SBIR contract, the ZEGS AI-based object detection video analytics will be used on confined-space UAS platforms, an approach the company says promises to proactively provide operators and force-protection teams with heightened situational awareness, enabling them to rapidly respond to threats in indoor and confined locations that are not suitable for traditional UAS platforms.

Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, the parent company of ZEGS, asserts that because aerial footage from a UAS can be so valuable when assessing a threatening situation, "These platforms, especially when equipped with advanced technology like our proactive AI-based gun detection solution, can provide actionable intelligence before a dangerous incident occurs and improve military personnel’s decision-making.” 

 

