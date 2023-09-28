Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled and other rugged displays from IEE will get spotlight at AUSA 2023

News

September 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled and other rugged displays from IEE will get spotlight at AUSA 2023
13.3-inch full HD MFD video display image: IEE

WASHINGTON. Military display company Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) will be showing its high-resolution displays at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.  

According to a company announcement, AUSA showgoers will be able to view the displays, aimed at serving as a key piece of troops' counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) strategy of detection, identification, tracking, and defeat. 

The company states that it will show a selection of operator console displays with resolutions of Full-HD, Ultra-HD, and 4K -- including the 13.3-inch FHD, the 10.1-inch MFD, and the soon-to-be-released 11.6-inch MFD -- that match the latest high-resolution sensors and cameras, while still being able to operate in often harsh outdoor environments.

Steve Motter, V.P. of Business Development for IEE, stated: “High-resolution displays in conjunction with AI [artificial intelligence] algorithms can be used to analyze data from sensors, cameras, and other sources to accurately differentiate between an actual threat and other flying objects. This allows the operator to quickly and more accurately detect the presence of an actual threat and act accordingly.”

 

 

