AI-enhanced edge computing for space project kicks off with AFRL grant

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: rawpixel.com/Freepik DENVER, Colo. and ASHBURN, Va. Security and space services provider Voyager announced it will partner with space-based cloud services provider LEOcloud on a project to advance edge-computing technology in space with a focus on neuroprocessing technology.

The endeavor -- to be accomplished with a project grant awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Regional Network – Mid-Atlantic -- is aimed at expanding the capabilities of space-based edge computing and neuroprocessing technology, with the plan of deploying them in the harsh environment of space.

The project, according to a news release from Voyager, also intends to enhance artificial intelligence (AI)-driven deep data fusion, microgravity research and development, and autonomous operations for both defense and commercial end users.

Matt Magaña, SVP of National Security at Voyager, said of the undertaking: “AFRL’s support for this program underscores the critical national-security imperative to employ edge-computing capabilities on orbit. Voyager and LEOcloud are laser-focused on delivering these critical systems for the Department of Defense."