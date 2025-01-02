AI-enhanced edge computing for space project kicks off with AFRL grant

AI-enhanced edge computing for space project kicks off with AFRL grantNews
January 02, 2025
DENVER, Colo. and ASHBURN, Va. Security and space services provider Voyager announced it will partner with space-based cloud services provider LEOcloud on a project to advance edge-computing technology in space with a focus on neuroprocessing technology.
The endeavor -- to be accomplished with a project grant awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Regional Network – Mid-Atlantic -- is aimed at expanding the capabilities of space-based edge computing and neuroprocessing technology, with the plan of deploying them in the harsh environment of space.
The project, according to a news release from Voyager, also intends to enhance artificial intelligence (AI)-driven deep data fusion, microgravity research and development, and autonomous operations for both defense and commercial end users.
Matt Magaña, SVP of National Security at Voyager, said of the undertaking: “AFRL’s support for this program underscores the critical national-security imperative to employ edge-computing capabilities on orbit. Voyager and LEOcloud are laser-focused on delivering these critical systems for the Department of Defense."