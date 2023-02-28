Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023

AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Invisio will provide in-ear headsets powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to an unidentified army in Europe that is not affiliated to NATO, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which is worth SEK 40 million ($3.8 million), covers Invisio's "AI-powered systems for communication and hearing protection in challenging environments," with deliveries projected to take place later this year, the statement reads.

Invisio will provide their V-Series Gen II system with X5 in-ear headsets. The headsets utilize AI, providing capabilities such as "sound adaptation based on surrounding noise levels and advanced digital signal processing technology that filters away all unwanted noise while increasing speech intelligibility in difficult environments," the statement adds.

