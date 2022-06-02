Military Embedded Systems

AI technologies from SparkCognition tested during autonomous exercises for warfighters

June 02, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

AUSTIN, Texas. Artificial intelligence (AI) company SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) participated in the Autonomous Warrior 2022 (AW22) exercises, held recently in Australia.

As part of the exercise, SGS showed participants AI capabilities enabling real-time data analysis from any source, across the globe, even in harsh or degraded environments.

Logan Jones, president and general manager of SGS, described the exercises as a set of real-time tests enabling SGS to use its open-architecture, hardware-agnostic systems to turn data into actionable insights, thereby optimizing battle management and decision-making. 

AW22 brought together more than 300 people from 40 organizations in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. to test leading-edge technologies designed to solve emerging maritime-security challenges. The activities generated real-life data, live from around the world, from testing of approximately 40 autonomous systems and technologies covering maritime, littoral, air, and land operations.

