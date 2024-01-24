Military Embedded Systems

AI to be integrated into drone under development for U.S. Army

News

January 24, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a U.S. Army drone being developed for the service's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 program, the company announced in a statement.

Red Cat will integrate Teledyne FLIR’s Prism AI platform onto a drone developed by Teal Drones -- a Red Cat subsidiary -- to enhance tactical edge capabilities, battlefield management, and decision-making support, the statement reads. The company says the AI platform is designed for classification, object detection, and autonomous tracking for both day and night operations.

"Teal was recently selected by the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army as one of two finalists competing in the SRR program," the statement reads. "The program’s goal is to provide small, rucksack-portable sUAS capabilities to Army platoons for situational awareness beyond the next terrain feature."

