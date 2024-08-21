Hivemind AI pilot to be integrated onto aerial target for U.S. Navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via U.S. Navy SAN DIEGO, California. Shield AI won a contract from NAVAIR PMA-281 to integrate its Hivemind AI pilot onto the Kratos BQM-177A uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

Shield AI will collaborate with Kratos, the original equipment manufacturer, to enhance the U.S. Navy's fleet protection capabilities by leveraging AI-powered crewed-uncrewed teaming (CU-T) technologies, the statement reads. This integration marks the eighth aircraft type and fourth jet aircraft to host the Hivemind AI pilot, according to the company.

Hivemind is designed to enable autonomous operation of uncrewed aircraft in high-threat environments without the need for remote operators or GPS, Shield AI says. The company says that this AI architecture supports advanced collaborative tactics among multiple sensor-equipped or shooter-equipped aircraft, aiming to advance defensive counterair (DCA) operations.