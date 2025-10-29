Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned AI for tactical edge computing introduced by Wolf

News

October 29, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned AI for tactical edge computing introduced by Wolf
16T1 image: Wolf Advanced Technology

AURORA, Ontario. Wolf Advanced Technology announced the development of a new family of rugged, SOSA aligned computing solutions -- which it says are accelerated by the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform -- that are designed to deliver data-center-class artificial intelligence (AI) performance at the tactical edge

Wolf's IGX Thor product line is intended to meet the demanding requirements of C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications in the mission-critical defense, aerospace, and industrial arenas. 

Each module in the IGX Thor family enables 2070 FP4 TFLOPs of AI compute power, driven by an embedded Blackwell GPU with 2560 CUDA cores and 96 Gen 5 Tensor Cores. The systems -- which bring 128 GB of ECC LPDDR5X memory -- are eingineered for use in deep learning inference, sensor fusion, computer vision, and autonomous mission systems. 

The products are built for the harshest environments and can operate across a -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range, with shock and vibration tolerance up to 40G and 10G.

WOLF’s IGX Thor line provides flexible options tailored to application needs — from maximum AI throughput and multi-domain networking to safety-certifiable or video-centric system designs. 

Featured Companies

WOLF Advanced Technology

Website
[email protected]
1 (800) 931-4114
Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Counter-drone batteries to be provided to Poland by Kongsberg and PGZ

February 02, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Hensoldt
News
TRML-4D air defense radars to be provided to European users by HENSOLDT

February 03, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber