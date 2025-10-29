SOSA aligned AI for tactical edge computing introduced by Wolf

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

16T1 image: Wolf Advanced Technology

AURORA, Ontario. Wolf Advanced Technology announced the development of a new family of rugged, SOSA aligned computing solutions -- which it says are accelerated by the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform -- that are designed to deliver data-center-class artificial intelligence (AI) performance at the tactical edge

Wolf's IGX Thor product line is intended to meet the demanding requirements of C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications in the mission-critical defense, aerospace, and industrial arenas.

Each module in the IGX Thor family enables 2070 FP4 TFLOPs of AI compute power, driven by an embedded Blackwell GPU with 2560 CUDA cores and 96 Gen 5 Tensor Cores. The systems -- which bring 128 GB of ECC LPDDR5X memory -- are eingineered for use in deep learning inference, sensor fusion, computer vision, and autonomous mission systems.

The products are built for the harshest environments and can operate across a -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range, with shock and vibration tolerance up to 40G and 10G.

WOLF’s IGX Thor line provides flexible options tailored to application needs — from maximum AI throughput and multi-domain networking to safety-certifiable or video-centric system designs.