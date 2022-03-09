Military Embedded Systems

Aerobotix selected to automate hypersonic missile coating process

News

March 09, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Aerobotix photo.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Aerobotix announced an agreement with Minteq International, Inc. to distribute Minteq’s FIREX RX-2390 Thermal Protection System (TPS) coating for hypersonic flight hardware.

According to the announcement, Aerobotix will work directly with Minteq’s Pennsylvania-based Pyrogenics Group, a company specializing in high-temperature coatings for military and aerospace applications.

Officials claim that Aerobotix and the scientists at Minteq worked together to develop a FIREX RX-2390 recipe and a robotic paint dispensing system that is optimized for automation and heavy production. The FIREX formulations combine modified epoxy binders with thermally active materials that form cooling gases when exposed to temperatures in excess of 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Application of TPS coatings requires precision thicknesses control, even distribution of solids, and strong layer-bonding for optimal performance. Minteq notes that Aerobotix’s customized robotic application process provides those capabilities, plus the ability to automatically spray-taper the paint thickness which can reduce weight and cost.

 

Featured Companies

Aerobotix

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock photo.
News
Cockpit multi-function display modules in development with Mercury Systems
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Press Release
New 3U VPX GPU and FPGA-based board
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Aerobotix photo.
News
Aerobotix selected to automate hypersonic missile coating process
More A.I.
Comms
GA-EMS image.
News
GA-EMS weather satellite to collect data for Space Force
More Comms