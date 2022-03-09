Aerobotix selected to automate hypersonic missile coating process

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Aerobotix photo. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Aerobotix announced an agreement with Minteq International, Inc. to distribute Minteq’s FIREX RX-2390 Thermal Protection System (TPS) coating for hypersonic flight hardware.

According to the announcement, Aerobotix will work directly with Minteq’s Pennsylvania-based Pyrogenics Group, a company specializing in high-temperature coatings for military and aerospace applications.

Officials claim that Aerobotix and the scientists at Minteq worked together to develop a FIREX RX-2390 recipe and a robotic paint dispensing system that is optimized for automation and heavy production. The FIREX formulations combine modified epoxy binders with thermally active materials that form cooling gases when exposed to temperatures in excess of 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Application of TPS coatings requires precision thicknesses control, even distribution of solids, and strong layer-bonding for optimal performance. Minteq notes that Aerobotix’s customized robotic application process provides those capabilities, plus the ability to automatically spray-taper the paint thickness which can reduce weight and cost.