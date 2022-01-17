AI and data analytics top of agenda for U.S. Air Force, official says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

2020 photo of Lt. General Shaun Q. Morris, commander of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt) HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, the commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), told listeners during the recent annual “State of the Center” address about the Center's digital transformation efforts, emphasizing that the Center must incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics into daily operations in order to use “speed with discipline” to respond to evolving threats from near-peer adversaries.

“Combining model-based systems engineering with digital engineering tools, agile software development, and modular open systems architecture will allow us to utilize the techniques we’ve developed to address evolving threats more rapidly,” Morris said. “To go faster, we must update our software to enable our existing platforms to do more than they did before. Digital is the key to getting after what the Chief of Staff [of the Air Force] and the Secretary of the Air Force are looking for in regard to this high-end fight.”

Morris detailed during the virtual address how his priorities -- which he described as “who,” “where,” and “how” -- fit within the Chief of Staff's Accelerate Change or Lose campaign, as well as the Secretary’s operational imperative initiative. Morris stated that the “who” priority relates to the work force and recruitment, culture improvement, and knowledge enhancement.

During his speech, Morris praised personnel for their efforts during the pandemic and said that his number one focus is on hiring, which has been a challenge: “The measures we took, like encouraging the use of telework, enforcing mask mandates and social distancing, as well as increased cleaning protocols, allowed AFLCMC to continue to support the mission over the last year,” he said.

Additional priorities, Morris said, include improving information technology infrastructure and providing modern and mission-capable facilities; plus instituting efforts to transition to the digital environment.