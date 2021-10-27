AI and machine learning software to support U.S. Navy shipboard IT

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TYSONS, VA. Software company CORAS has won a prototype project agreement (PPA) with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) that aimes to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to improve and troubleshoot shipboard information technology (IT) systems.

According to the terms of the agreement, CORAS will leverage AI and natural language processing (NLP) software from Plasticity, a company in McLean, Virginia, that makes software ifor semantic language understanding, question answering, and entity extraction.

According to CORAS president Dan Naselius, implementing Plasticity’s "superior AI/NLP capabilities within CORAS’ FedRAMP High Cloud security" will enable the U.S. Navy to leverage data and root-cause analysis, thereby helping uses to run tactical systems more efficiently and with additional accuracy.