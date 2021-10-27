Military Embedded Systems

AI and machine learning software to support U.S. Navy shipboard IT

News

October 27, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

TYSONS, VA. Software company CORAS has won a prototype project agreement (PPA) with the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) that aimes to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to improve and troubleshoot shipboard information technology (IT) systems.   

According to the terms of the agreement, CORAS will leverage AI and natural language processing (NLP) software from Plasticity, a company in McLean, Virginia, that makes software ifor semantic language understanding, question answering, and entity extraction. 

According to CORAS president Dan Naselius, implementing Plasticity’s "superior AI/NLP capabilities within CORAS’ FedRAMP High Cloud security" will enable the U.S. Navy to leverage data and root-cause analysis, thereby helping uses to run tactical systems more efficiently and with additional accuracy.  

Featured Companies

CORAS

Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Ralf Vetterle/Pixabay
News
Remote-sensing laser technology wins $2.6 million contract to detect vehicle-borne explosives
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI and machine learning software to support U.S. Navy shipboard IT
More A.I.
Cyber
Podcast
Cyber defense, tackling the climate crisis, and defunding platforms outlined in FY 2022 defense budget request
More Cyber
Comms
Chief Technology Officer of CAES Dave Young.
Podcast
Microelectronics for space, and supply chain bottlenecks
More Comms