AI and ML innovation contract for AFRL completed by OmniSync

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. SAN DIEGO, Calif. OmniSync Incorporated has announced the completion of the period of performance under its second innovation contract from the U.S. Air Force, claiming to have fully met the objectives of both contracts.

OmniSync is a high-growth tech startup that uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered research tools, process workflow automation, and services to help democratize access to government grant and contract funds.

According to the company, its flagship product, TurboSBIR, is used by a number of deep tech and life science startups to access Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants and contracts to fund their product development pipelines.

The company itself has now been awarded two innovation contracts from the Air Force's AFWERX SBIR/STTR program. As a requirement of the Phase I contracts, awardees are meant to engage in technical feasibility studies that result in securing interest from an Air Force stakeholder to serve as a potential customer for later Phases of development and implementation. Officials claim OmniSync has received signed interest from several distinct stakeholders for both projects that are now advancing to later Phases.