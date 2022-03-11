Military Embedded Systems

AI-based air traffic management in development with SGS

March 11, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas. SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) has announced its partnership with SkyGrid and LIFT Aircraft Inc. The companies will apply artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to manage the airspace for autonomous vehicles, specifically HEXA, LIFT's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

According to the company, this partnership comes through a contract milestone with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) through its SBIR Phase II program and will help enable the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to safely and efficiently operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in first responder scenarios.

Through the SBIR contract, the companies will aim to address the growing global military drone market, which is projected to reach $26.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.78%, and secure the operation of sensitive autonomous missions.

Officials claim that by combining SGS's advanced AI technologies with SkyGrid's blockchain-based airspace management capabilities and LIFT's UAVs, the companies will develop an air traffic management solution that provides defense, EMS, fire, and law enforcement with the means to advance their missions.

