AI-based decision making for military in development with the GhostPlay project

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. The sensor solution provider HENSOLDT is developing new artificial intelligence (AI)-based decision-making processes for military operations as part of the GhostPlay project. This is intended to support military action at the tactical level at the highest operational speed using a synthetic simulation environment.

According to the company, the technology project, conducted in cooperation with Helmut Schmidt University, Hamburg, will run until the end of 2024 and is funded by the Center for Digitization and Technology Research of the Bundeswehr (DTEC.Bw).

Officials claim that the subject of the research will be, among other things, the extent to which military operations and decisions can be accelerated by AI and what opportunities and risks arise from this.

It will examine how AI-based decision making can support the sensor-effector network of a swarm of unmanned systems in complex missions to suppress enemy air defenses and how the interaction of the individual components of a defense system can be optimized. The ethical aspects that need to be taken into account will also be investigated.