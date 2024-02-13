AI computing for edge applications to be shown by OSS at WEST 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy One Stop Systems WEST 2024 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. One Stop Systems (OSS), which specializes in rugged high-performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, is highlighting its specialized high-performance AI computing solutions at WEST 2024, held this week in San Diego. (February 13-15).

At the show, OSS is set to showcase its specialized solutions, including customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, all of which are currently deployed in critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.

Also shown will be the company’s high-speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems, which have been successful for OSS winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.

WEST 2024 attendees may visit OSS at Booth #2802.