Military Embedded Systems

AI computing for edge applications to be shown by OSS at WEST 2024

News

February 13, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy One Stop Systems

WEST 2024 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. One Stop Systems (OSS), which specializes in rugged high-performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, is highlighting its specialized high-performance AI computing solutions at WEST 2024, held this week in San Diego. (February 13-15). 

At the show, OSS is set to showcase its specialized solutions, including customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, all of which are currently deployed in critical transportable defense systems on land, air, and sea.

Also shown will be the company’s high-speed PCIe interconnect technology and scalable AI GPU compute systems, which have been successful for OSS winning long-term commercial and defense contracts.

WEST 2024 attendees may visit OSS at Booth #2802.

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Cognitive EW
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber