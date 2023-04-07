AI-driven maintenance tool nabs $4.2 million contract with AFRL

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

F-16 photo: U.S. Air Force AUSTIN, Texas. Defense and national-security contractor SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) hs won a $4.2 million multiyear contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to deploy SGS's AI-powered readiness solution, Digital Maintenance Advisor (DMA), across additional maintenance, supply, and logistics use cases to support of the Air Force's F-16 fleet and its operators.

Under the terms of the new contract, SGS will continue its initial push to address critical shortfalls in skilled maintainers while extending the ability of DMA to present a full-spectrum readiness solution operators can use from the flightline to headquarters. The latest contract broadens DMA's implementation from a targeted subset of problems to the full aircraft and will enable prescriptive maintenance features through the use of additional data sets; SGS is also tasked with developing DMA's capacity to track, inform, and predict supply and demand planning for the F-16 fleet.

SGS describes its tool as one that leverages cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and natural-language processing to upskill maintainers with prescriptive, predictive, dashboarding, and supply/inventory capabilities.