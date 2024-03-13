Military Embedded Systems

AI pilot to be integrated on 8th NAVAIR aircraft by Shield AI

News

March 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

SAN DIEGO, California. Shield AI won a contract from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR PMA-281) to integrate its Hivemind artificial intelligence (AI) pilot into the Kratos BQM-177A as part of an initiative to enhance the aircraft with advanced AI-based autonomy capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the Hivemind AI pilot is designed for autonomous operation in high-threat environments, eliminating the need for remote operators or GPS. It has been employed in various aircraft types, including quadcopters, the MQ-35A V-BAT, and the F-16, and the company compares the system's capabilities to autonomous technology in self-driving cars.

Shield AI's approach for the Navy contract involves a specialized AI architecture using a methodology that is intended to advance collaborative tactics among multiple sensor-equipped or shooter-equipped uncrewed aircraft, enhancing defensive counterair operations, the statement reads.

The integration of Hivemind into the Kratos BQM-177A marks the eighth distinct aircraft type to be fitted with Shield AI's technology, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics - Computers
A.I. - Deep Learning
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms