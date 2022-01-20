Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered sensor fusion for F-35 goal of Intelligent Artifacts contract

News

January 20, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo.

NEW YORK, N.Y. Intelligent Artifacts, company specializing in machine intelligence solutions for mission and safety-critical systems, has won an Air Force SBIR Phase II award to modernize the mission data file (MDF) build process for the F-35 Lightning II.

According to the company, this effort, which is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), will aim to enhance sensor fusion capabilities and allow for automatic updating to simplify the MDF process.

Officials claim that that managing the MDF workflow for the F-35 platform has been cumbersome. The proposed modular, artificial intelligence-powered solution to be developed under the contract will be intended to bolster sensor fusion and predictive analytics to streamline the MDF process.

In Phase II of the project, Intelligent Artifacts claims that the company will integrate their software offering to enhance the effectiveness of the F-35's sensor fusion capabilities by automating parts of the MDF process and transforming the static threat library into a dynamic threat knowledgebase through real-time information processing.

