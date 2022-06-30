Military Embedded Systems

Army awards $72M to two contractors for TITAN prototype

News

June 30, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland. The Army has awarded two contracts worth $36 million each for the development and integration of a prototype ground system that would connect sensors with users in the field, which would support beyond-line-of-sight targeting.

The contracts for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) prototype system, which would use artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, were awarded to Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Palantir Technologies, according to an Army statement.

"TITAN is the Army’s next-generation Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance ground station enabled by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to process sensor data received from Space, High Altitude, Aerial and Terrestrial layers," the Army statement reads. "TITAN will provide intelligence support to targeting and situational awareness and understanding, ultimately reducing the sensor-to-shooter timeline and enabling MDO."

During the competitive prototype effort, Palantir and Raytheon will deliver their own TITAN prototypes. The Army will evaluate these prototypes and then select a single vendor to mature and deliver all TITAN prototypes and variants.

