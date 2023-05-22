Automated remote sensing tech demonstrated for U.S. Army by Royce Geo

Military Embedded Systems

May 22, 2023

Dan Taylor

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Advanced analytics company Royce Geo demonstrated automated remote sensing, object detection, and commercial satellite tasking during the U.S. Army's Vanguard 2023 experiment, according to a company announcement. The demonstration was organized by the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

In the demonstration, the company's CURVE Operational Environment (OE) used artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies along with commercial satellite data and imagery to provide real-time, actionable intelligence in support of a simulated Multi-Domain Expeditionary Battalion (MDEB), the company says. CURVE OE's stated capabilities include tasking satellites, gathering live imagery, and applying an object detection algorithm to locate emitters and identify man-made structures of interest.

CURVE OE was also able to visualize and display satellite access windows and ground tracks of non-US satellites that were in orbit over the range during the experiment, the statement reads.

The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence organized Vanguard 2023 to test capabilities designed to investigate and measure software-driven threat representation, establish future training and range requirements, and inform Army leadership of multi-domain operations testing, the statement adds.

