Boeing and Intel to collaborate, focus on advancing semiconductor technology for aerospace

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Boeing ARLINGTON, Va. and SANTA CLARA, Calif. Boeing and Intel announced a new strategic collaboration under which the companies are working together to advance semiconductor technology across the aerospace industry, with the intent to create next-generation microelectronics applications in artificial intelligence (AI), secure computing, and advanced flight capabilities for future products

Under the umbrella of the planned joint effort, the companies are slated to assess far-ranging microelectronics applications, to include the cooperative design, development, and manufacturing of foundational semiconductors and the advancement of advanced flight capabilities and high-performance edge computing solutions.

Boeing's statement asserts that the company will collaborate with Intel to leverage Intel 18A technology, a state-of-the-art Si CMOS [silicon complementary metal oxide semiconductor] fabrication process and other technologies as the pair seek to create next-generation capabilities relevant to national security.

Patty Chang-Chien, vice president and general manager of Boeing Research & Technology, said of the alliance: “We are excited to work with Intel to accelerate state-of-the-art microelectronics computing technologies to meet the needs of our aerospace customers,” said “Bridging advanced commercial technology into aerospace capabilities is one of our core strengths and critical for our national security.”

Speaking for Intel, Cameron Chehreh, vice president and general manager of Intel Public Sector, said, “Our collaboration with Boeing is yet another opportunity to harness the power of Intel’s unmatched silicon offerings for Boeing’s world-class aerospace systems critical to our nation’s global competitiveness."