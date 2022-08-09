Military Embedded Systems

Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report

News

August 09, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report
South Carolina National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson

NEW YORK, New York. A new report predicts that the global cognitive electronic warfare system market will grow incrementally by $632.2 million from 2021 to 2026, which would represent a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The market report from Technavio states that the cognitive EW market, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in military and defense applications, will see the strongest growth in Europe with 49% of investments coming from that continent. In 2022 alone, the report predicts a growth in the market of 13.6%.

"The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of technologically advanced countries in the region due to the major players and intense competition among them," the report states. "Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK is the key country for the cognitive electronic warfare systems market in Europe."

AI-enabled warfare systems are a big driver in the market, the report adds, noting that such EW systems are better able to "categorize and assess electromagnetic spectrum signals that are emitted by unknown threats" than other EW systems.

China, the United States, and Russia are investing significantly in this area, which will contribute to market growth, the report states.

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Cognitive Radio
Avionics
DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
News
Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

July 28, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
Information and cyber realm will spur electronic warfare market, study finds

August 09, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Veraxx Engineering graphic.
News
Flight-training upgrade for Marine Corps garners $40.84 million contract

August 04, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Ballistic missile interceptor tested to validate radio communications

August 09, 2022
More Comms