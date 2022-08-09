Cognitive electronic warfare system market to see major growth through 2026: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

South Carolina National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson

NEW YORK, New York. A new report predicts that the global cognitive electronic warfare system market will grow incrementally by $632.2 million from 2021 to 2026, which would represent a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The market report from Technavio states that the cognitive EW market, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in military and defense applications, will see the strongest growth in Europe with 49% of investments coming from that continent. In 2022 alone, the report predicts a growth in the market of 13.6%.

"The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the presence of technologically advanced countries in the region due to the major players and intense competition among them," the report states. "Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK is the key country for the cognitive electronic warfare systems market in Europe."

AI-enabled warfare systems are a big driver in the market, the report adds, noting that such EW systems are better able to "categorize and assess electromagnetic spectrum signals that are emitted by unknown threats" than other EW systems.

China, the United States, and Russia are investing significantly in this area, which will contribute to market growth, the report states.