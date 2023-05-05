DoD will buy AI UAS technology from Athena AI and Tomahawk Robotics

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Athena AI, a Brisbane, Australia-based artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled soldier decision-support company, has completed its first export sale in partnership with Tomahawk Robotics, according to an Athena statement.

The sale leverages Tomahawk's common controller for unmanned systems, augmented by Athena AI's Mission Module, for use by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), according to the Athena statement. 

Athena AI is a featured AI partner in Tomahawk Robotics' Kinesis command-and-control software ecosystem, which enables control of various robotic platforms from a single interface and integration with TAK/ATAK [Team Awareness Kit/Android Team Awareness Kit] teammates. Athena AI's Mission Module monitors platform video feeds and autonomously detects mission-critical information, such as threats or objects of interest, thereby reducing the cognitive load on soldiers and enabling faster decisions, the company asserts. 

Athena AI is developing products, it says, to support accelerated, ethically sound targeting cycles; autonomous geospatial analysis; AI-enabled mission planning; and the synchronization and autonomous tasking of uncrewed air and ground platform effects.

