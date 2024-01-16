Scientific Systems runs successful tests of its AI-powered UAS autonomy software

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MQ-20 image courtesy SSCI WOBURN, Mass. Artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) software provider Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) reported multiple successful flight tests of its collaborative mission autonomy (CMA) software running on a live General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-20 Avenger uncrewed combat air vehicle.

During the November 2023 flight tests -- conducted at GA-ASI’s flight operations facility in El Mirage, California -- CMA software controlled a mixed team of live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) MQ-20 uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) to execute a fully autonomous multivehicle defensive counter air mission.

SSCI's report on the flight tests reveal that the tests used a mix of LVC platforms, sensors, and effectors to simulate all aspects of a realistic, operationally relevant air combat mission, including combat air patrol, detection, identification, tracking, targeting, and engagement of multiple targets over a variety of scenarios. The SSCI software was embedded onboard all the LVC MQ-20 platforms and managed the autonomous mission at the edge to compensate for communication and coordination challenges. Virtual and constructive elements of the scenario used the U.S. Air Force’s AFSIM (Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration, and Modeling software environment).

Collaborative autonomy behaviors from Scientific Systems and other organizations were integrated into and orchestrated using a GFE (government-furnished equipment) autonomy software architecture enhanced by GA-ASI as support for the flight tests.