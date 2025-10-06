Firefly Aerospace to acquire SciTec, Inc.

Military Embedded Systems

October 06, 2025

CEDAR PARK, Tex. Defense-technology company Firefly Aerospace announced that it agreed to acquire defense-analytics firm SciTec, Inc. (Princeton, New Jersey) for approximately $855 million. 

The Firefly Aerospace announcement stated that the acquisition is intended to advance its comprehensive space services by adding defense software analytics, remote sensing, and multi-phenomenology data expertise. SciTec’s core capabilities – which include missile warning; tracking and defense; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; space-domain awareness; and autonomous command and control – are intended to supplement Firefly’s launch, lunar, and in-space services.

Additionally, the Firefly release states, SciTec adds ground and onboard data processing to the mix as well as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled systems designed for low latency operations that support advanced threat tracking and response across multiple domains.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions; SciTec will operate as a Firefly subsidiary under its current business model led by Jim Lisowski, current CEO of SciTec, who will report to Firefly’s CEO Jason Kim.

