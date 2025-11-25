Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed systems pact for Baltics signed between Quantum Systems and ADV Defense

November 25, 2025

Lisa Daigle

VILNIUS, Lithuania. Uncrewed systems provider Quantum Systems and defense technology company ADV Defense UAB announced the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the German-Baltic Defence Industry Conference 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to the companies' announcement of the MoU, the agreement reinforces Quantum Systems’ long-term strategy to build a strong industrial presence on NATO’s eastern flank and to support the German Combat Brigade that is stationed in Lithuania; the pact with ADV Defense shows that Quantum Systems continues to invest in partnerships in Lithuania that contribute to resilient supply chains, capability development, and European technological sovereignty, the companies say.

Under the terms of the MoU, both companies commit to fostering long-term collaboration focused on market expansion, localization, and joint research and development with the aim of delivering mission-proven uncrewed systems and strengthening the region’s defense industrial base.

