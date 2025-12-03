Image generator for military training using Unreal Engine introduced by Lockheed Martin, Blackshark.ai

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, Florida. Lockheed Martin, working with Blackshark.ai, introduced a Prepar3D Fuse image generator that uses a custom version of Unreal Engine 5 and artificial intelligence (AI) for military simulation and training, the company announced in a statement.

Prepar3D Fuse combines Lockheed Martin’s existing simulation tools with commercial game-engine graphics, AI-generated terrain, and sensor modeling in a single environment for flight training and joint, multi-domain exercises, the statement reads. The system incorporates a full-earth, material-encoded globe with more than 1,000 geo-referenced airports and detailed city models supplied by Blackshark.ai, the company says.

According to Lockheed Martin, the solution includes atmospheric and weather models, multi-spectral sensor suites, and the SAGE Infrared Math Model to support training and validation of future weapons and platforms. An AI-driven semi-automated forces engine is intended to generate realistic behavior for units ranging from individual crews to brigade-level exercises while reducing role-player workload, the statement reads.

The image generator supports distributed interactive simulation, common image generator interface standards, and native Unreal Engine workflows to integrate with existing training devices and new courseware, and Lockheed Martin plans to insert Prepar3D Fuse across its live, virtual, and constructive training systems, the company says.