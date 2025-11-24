AI-enabled counter-UAS system wins Army competition

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MatrixSpace image BURLINGTON, Mass. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled radar providers MatrixSpace was named the active sensor category winner in the recent U.S. Army xTechCounter Strike competition, the Army's competition to find innovative counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technologies to help protect U.S. and allied forces against the rapid proliferation of small UASs on the battlefield.

During the competition -- held as part of Operation Flytrap 4.5, the Army's initiative to accelerate innovative, scalable C-UAS technologies through live experimentation, rapid acquisition pathways, and quicker transition to operational units -- showcased its Expeditionary AI Radar and 360 AI Radar, powered by AiEdge software and demonstrated the system's fast setup, seamless integration into Army FAAD-C2 via the NATO-standard SAPIENT protocol, and real-time situational awareness at the tactical edge.

The MatrixSpace win announcement stated that four companies were selected overall in the competition, each receiving a $350,000 award and placement into the new Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) Marketplace, with the aim of streamlining procurement by U.S. and NATO partners.