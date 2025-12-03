AI wargaming platform to be advanced for U.S. Air Force by AMESA

Military Embedded Systems

December 03, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, California. AMESA won a contract worth $1.25 million from the U.S. Air Force to further develop its multi-agent artificial intelligence (AI) wargaming platform for use at Air University, the company announced in a statement.

The project aims to mature a system of intelligent AI agents that can operate in real-time wargaming and mission-planning scenarios to support strategic decision-making and leader education, the statement reads. AMESA’s platform is intended to provide a virtual environment where AI agents and human operators can test courses of action, assess risk, and refine tactics before they are applied in live operations, the company says.

According to AMESA, the work will focus on integrating AI agents as adaptive teammates in wargames so that students and instructors at Air University can explore complex operational problems and examine alternative strategies. The effort is funded through the Department of the Air Force’s Open Topic SBIR program, which is managed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and its innovation arm AFWERX and is designed to bring small-business technologies into defense applications, the statement adds.

