Military Embedded Systems

Advanced aggressor mission system completes flight test on F-16

News

January 20, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Top Aces photo.

MONTREAL, Canada. Top Aces Corp., provider of advanced adversary training, announced the completion of the initial test flight of its F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighter (F-16 AAF) equipped with its proprietary advanced aggressor mission system (AAMS).

This technology is designed to enable Top Aces’ aircraft to replicate advanced capabilities of contemporary air-to-air combat opponents. With the completion of the first test flight, company officials claim the F-16 AAF will now execute a series of robust operational test activities in preparation for its entry into service with the U.S. Air Force.

Powered by an open system architecture, AAMS is engineered to permit the rapid integration of sensors and functions to improve the customer's air combat readiness. For example, today the system is fielded with capabilities including active electronically scanned array (AESA) air-to-air radar, helmet-mounted cueing system (HMCS), and tactical datalink communications between aircraft and other entities.

Top Aces plans to upgrade the majority of its F-16 fleet with the AAMS technology within the next year.

 

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Avionics
