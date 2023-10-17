Military Embedded Systems

Airborne laser mine detection to be provided to South Korean helicopters

October 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

U.S. Navy photo

MELBOURNE, Florida. Northrop Grumman Corporation has secured a contract from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI) for the provision of Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) solutions to South Korean helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

This partnership aims to offer technical assistance for the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Design (EMD) phase associated with the Republic of Korea's Korean Mine Countermeasures Helicopter (KMCH) initiative. The EMD phase of this venture is anticipated to conclude in 2027, according to the statement.

The system is designed to swiftly detect, classify, and pinpoint floating and near-surface moored mines, the company says, adding that it can perform untethered operations regardless of the time of day, ensuring broad area search rates.

