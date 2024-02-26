Avionics system from Astronautics chosen for C4ISR install on mission systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Astronautics Corp. of America

ANAHEIM, Calif. Avionics equipment systems company Astronautics Corporation of America reports that its AeroSync Max, a wireless air-ground communications system (AGCS), was chosen by engineering systems and technology provider Nova Systems for more than 20 additional installations on its airborne C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] mission systems solution for Leonardo AW139/189 and Sikorsky S-92 helicopters deployed in a search-and-rescue (SAR) role with customers in Europe.

According to information from Astronautics, its AeroSync Max acts as a secure data gateway for the Nova Systems application that is able to capture, filter, and convert mission-system data within secondsand convert it into data formatted for the aircraft’s flight management system (FMS), acting as a secure pipeline towards the FMS. It also serves as an avionics data gateway between surveillance equipment and the mission system.

“Astronautics is proud to continue supporting Nova Systems with a tailored AeroSync Max solution that enhances mission capabilities for the C4ISR system on Leonardo AW139/189 and Sikorsky S-92 helicopters,” stated Matt Frei, Astronautics’ director of connected aircraft solutions. “The AeroSync Max will provide critical and timely mission data and security needed to support life-saving SAR efforts.”

According to the company announcement, Astronautics and Nova Systems initially partnered on an airborne C4ISR mission system solution for operational service with Leonardo AW139 helicopters used in an SAR/airborne law enforcement role with a European customer.