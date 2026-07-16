Military Embedded Systems

MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft proposed for NATO surveillance fleet

News

July 16, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft proposed for NATO surveillance fleet
Triton MQ-4C via Northrop Grumman

ANKARA, Türkiye. Northrop Grumman and Airbus Defence and Space signed a memorandum of understanding to explore adding MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) to NATO’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Force, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement follows a NATO letter of intent to expand the alliance’s ISR fleet and will examine how the companies could provide aircraft, ground systems, and supporting services, the statement reads.

Potential areas of cooperation include airborne and ground communications, data processing, information exploitation and dissemination, and command-and-control services, Northrop Grumman says.

The companies are also coordinating with KONGSBERG Defence & Aerospace of Norway, Insta Advance of Finland, Terma of Denmark, and Exence of Poland. These firms have previously supported NATO’s RQ-4D Phoenix fleet and could contribute technology and services to a Triton-based surveillance capability, according to the statement.

The proposed collaboration is intended to support high-altitude maritime surveillance and integrate European companies into the deployment and operation of the MQ-4C Triton and its associated ground infrastructure, the company states.

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