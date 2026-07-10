Rotary-wing helmet systems to be supplied to U.S. Army by Gentex

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HGU-56/P helmets via Gentex

CARBONDALE, Pennsylvania. Gentex Corporation won a five-year, $44.8 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from U.S. Army Contracting Command--Redstone for HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet systems and sustainment support, the company announced in a statement.

The firm fixed-price contract is funded and managed by Product Manager Air Warrior and covers HGU-56/P helmet systems, Apache Helmet Assemblies, spare parts, and upgrade kits, the statement reads.

The contract supports fielding, sustainment, and modernization of HGU-56/P helmet systems used by U.S. Army rotary-wing aircrew, according to Gentex.

Under the contract, Gentex will provide complete helmet assemblies, spare components, and upgrade kits intended to support aircrew readiness through the system life cycle, the company says.

The HGU-56/P Rotary Wing Helmet System is designed to provide head protection, communications integration, and aircrew comfort for rotary-wing operations, the statement reads. The helmet is used across military aviation platforms and includes impact protection, compatibility with night vision systems and mission equipment, and a modular architecture for upgrades and sustainment, the company says.