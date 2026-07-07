Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned SBC handles AI at the tactical edge

News

July 07, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned SBC handles AI at the tactical edge
Image: Abaco

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems launched the SBC3618, a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that is built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, compute-intensive profile. 

Intended for use in sensor fusion, autonomy, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) inference at the tactical edge, the SBC's key capabilities include: 

  • Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU for AI at the edge
  • Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 with ECC and up to 1 TB NVMe storage
  • 100G Ethernet data plane with RDMA and PCIe Gen4 expansion
  • Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA with dedicated user space for customer and third-party security functions
  • Optional time-sensitive networking for deterministic, low-latency communications
  • Convection and conduction-cooled variants
  • Linux and Windows support

Abaco officials note that the SBC3618 is the direct, profile-compatible successor to the SBC3612D, thereby enabling existing programs to make a clean technology insertion path to next-generation Intel silicon without redesigning the system.

Production of the part is targeted for the first part of 2027.

 

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Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
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A.I. - Cognitive EW
Radar/EW - Sensors
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