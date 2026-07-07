SOSA aligned SBC handles AI at the tactical edge

SOSA aligned SBC handles AI at the tactical edgeNews
July 07, 2026
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems launched the SBC3618, a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that is built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, compute-intensive profile.
Intended for use in sensor fusion, autonomy, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) inference at the tactical edge, the SBC's key capabilities include:
- Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU for AI at the edge
- Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 with ECC and up to 1 TB NVMe storage
- 100G Ethernet data plane with RDMA and PCIe Gen4 expansion
- Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA with dedicated user space for customer and third-party security functions
- Optional time-sensitive networking for deterministic, low-latency communications
- Convection and conduction-cooled variants
- Linux and Windows support
Abaco officials note that the SBC3618 is the direct, profile-compatible successor to the SBC3612D, thereby enabling existing programs to make a clean technology insertion path to next-generation Intel silicon without redesigning the system.
Production of the part is targeted for the first part of 2027.