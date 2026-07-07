SOSA aligned SBC handles AI at the tactical edge

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Abaco

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems launched the SBC3618, a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that is built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, compute-intensive profile.

Intended for use in sensor fusion, autonomy, electronic warfare (EW), and artificial intelligence (AI) inference at the tactical edge, the SBC's key capabilities include:

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU for AI at the edge

Up to 64 GB LPDDR5 with ECC and up to 1 TB NVMe storage

100G Ethernet data plane with RDMA and PCIe Gen4 expansion

Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA with dedicated user space for customer and third-party security functions

Optional time-sensitive networking for deterministic, low-latency communications

Convection and conduction-cooled variants

Linux and Windows support

Abaco officials note that the SBC3618 is the direct, profile-compatible successor to the SBC3612D, thereby enabling existing programs to make a clean technology insertion path to next-generation Intel silicon without redesigning the system.

Production of the part is targeted for the first part of 2027.