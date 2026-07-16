Air-launched Barracuda-500 munitions to be produced for U.S. military

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Barracuda-500 munition via Anduril

WASHINGTON, D.C. Anduril Industries signed a framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War that could lead to the production and delivery of thousands of pallet- and aircraft-launched Barracuda-500 munitions annually for seven years, the company announced in a statement.

Initial deliveries are expected to begin in 2027 under a two-phase procurement approach, the statement reads. The department could purchase as many as 8,000 vehicles per year across pallet-launched and lug-launched variants and participating vendors, Anduril says.

The Barracuda-500 is being developed under the U.S. Air Force’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles program, which includes weapons launched from transport aircraft and fighter aircraft. Anduril completed its first pallet-launched Barracuda-500M flight test in September 2024 and plans to begin ground and flight testing of the fighter-launched variant in the coming months, according to the statement.

The variants share more than 90% of their components and can be manufactured on common production lines, the company states. Anduril plans to move Barracuda-500 production from its Southern California facility to its Arsenal-1 manufacturing site near Columbus, Ohio, later this year.