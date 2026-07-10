Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Concept image via L3Harris

ROCHESTER, New York. L3Harris Technologies received orders totaling $84 million for AN/PRC-158C Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) manpack Falcon systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/PRC-158C systems include high-throughput mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs) and resilient waveforms intended to support communications in contested environments, the statement reads.

The award is L3Harris’ second order supporting NGC2, following a $24 million order in October, the company says. The manpack radios will support the program’s transport layer, which includes networks, communications paths, and data-delivery systems that move information among sensors, shooters, and command-and-control systems, according to the statement.

The communications systems are intended to support multi-transport gateway requirements for NGC2, including air-to-ground networking, routing, MANETs, in-line encryption, and Sensitive But Unclassified--Encrypted waveforms, L3Harris says.

The company says the Falcon systems use software-defined architectures, enabling updates to support changes in mission and communications requirements.