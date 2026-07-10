Military Embedded Systems

Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris

News

July 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris
Concept image via L3Harris

ROCHESTER, New York. L3Harris Technologies received orders totaling $84 million for AN/PRC-158C Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) manpack Falcon systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/PRC-158C systems include high-throughput mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs) and resilient waveforms intended to support communications in contested environments, the statement reads.

The award is L3Harris’ second order supporting NGC2, following a $24 million order in October, the company says. The manpack radios will support the program’s transport layer, which includes networks, communications paths, and data-delivery systems that move information among sensors, shooters, and command-and-control systems, according to the statement.

The communications systems are intended to support multi-transport gateway requirements for NGC2, including air-to-ground networking, routing, MANETs, in-line encryption, and Sensitive But Unclassified--Encrypted waveforms, L3Harris says.

The company says the Falcon systems use software-defined architectures, enabling updates to support changes in mission and communications requirements.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Cyber - Encryption
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Comms - SDR
Unmanned
MQ-4C via Northrop Grumman
News
MQ-4C Triton aircraft sought for NATO fleet from Northrop Grumman

July 08, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
F-35B Lightning II image: U.K. Royal Air Force
News
AI-enabled mission support system deploys for U.K. defense ministry

July 09, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy Keeper Technology
News
IT firm Keeper Technology wins spot on giant NASA contract vehicle

July 09, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Concept image via L3Harris
News
Manpack radios ordered for U.S. Army command-and-control program from L3Harris

July 10, 2026

More Comms